The Joe Biden campaign claimed on Thursday that a New York Post article containing allegedly damaging information about Joe and Hunter Biden is “false” because Twitter censored it.

Jamal Brown, the national press secretary for Biden’s campaign, said, “Twitter’s response to the actual article itself makes clear that these purported allegations are false and are not true.”

NEW — the @JoeBiden campaign responds to the @nypost story and @Twitter fallout on @cheddar: “Twitter’s response to the actual article itself makes clear that these purported allegations are false and are not true.” @JTOBrown pic.twitter.com/rwSH8RiNYo — j.d. durkin (@jiveDurkey) October 15, 2020

Facebook and Twitter decided to censor a New York Post article saying that, contrary to Biden’s claims, Biden allegedly met with an executive at Burisma when he was vice president. Hunter Biden, Joe Biden’s son, reportedly arranged the meeting while he was working as a lobbyist for the company.

Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO), in response to Biden’s claim, asked rhetorically if Twitter has now made an editorial claim about the truthfulness of the New York Post story. He said, “Wait – now @JoeBiden is using @Twitter as the factual authority on whether the @nypost story is accurate? Is this serious?”

“So #BigTech monopolies donate massive money to Biden/Harris, Biden gets the monopolies to censor negative stories about him, and then points to the monopolies as experts,” Hawley added. “Talk about collusion.”

So #BigTech monopolies donate massive money to Biden/Harris, Biden gets the monopolies to censor negative stories about him, and then points to the monopolies as experts. Talk about collusion — Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) October 15, 2020

Twitter’s censorship of the New York Post led Senate Judiciary Committee Republicans such as Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) to subpoena Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey.

“Twitter is actively blocking — right now, this instant — stories from the New York Post alleging corruption and the Biden family receiving millions of dollars from communist China,” Cruz told reporters during a break on the final day of the Supreme Court nomination hearings for Judge Amy Coney Barrett.

“This is election interference, and we are 19 days out from an election. It has no precedent in the history of democracy. The Senate Judiciary Committee wants to know what the hell is going on,” he added.

