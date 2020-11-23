Watch: First Lady Melania Trump Receives the White House Christmas Tree

First Lady Melania Trump received the White House Christmas Tree on Monday at the North Portico.
This year’s tree is an 18 1/2 foot Fraser Fir from Dan and Bryan Trees of West Virginia.
Since 1966, the arrival of the White House Christmas Tree has become an iconic holiday tradition. This year’s tree, a lovely 18 1/2 foot Fraser Fir from Dan and Bryan Trees of West Virginia, will arrive tomorrow at the @WhiteHouse North Portico. #WHChristmas pic.twitter.com/f7fcz5LxtQ
— Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) November 22, 2020
