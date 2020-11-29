Report: Joe Biden Suffers Injury; Heads to Orthopedist

Former Vice President Joe Biden reportedly suffered an injury Sunday and will be seeing an orthopedist soon. According to a pool report, he twisted his ankle when playing with his dog Major, a German shepherd.

.@JoeBiden slipped and twisted his ankle Saturday while playing with his dog Major, his office says. He is en route to an orthopedist this afternoon, per pooler @JonathanTamari — Seung Min Kim (@seungminkim) November 29, 2020

During the election, the Biden campaign was at great pains to emphasize his physical fitness, to counter perceptions that he would be too old for the job at 77 years old (78 today). For example, they showed him riding his bicycle — to the delight of the media — even though he rarely left his home in Wilmington, Delaware, to campaign.

After the election, the media provided glowing coverage of Biden’s dog, which would reportedly be the first “rescue” dog in the White House.

Biden's German shepherd Major set to be the first rescue dog in White House https://t.co/QDozUz9m69 pic.twitter.com/drwexRP0xq — The Hill (@thehill) November 8, 2020

As Breitbart News’ Kyle Morris reported on Sunday, Biden also has another German shepherd, Champ. The two dogs and a cat will also join Biden in the White House, should he take the oath of office:

“Champ and Major, who have been featured frequently in Biden campaign advertisements and promotions, will be the first dogs to reside at the White House since Barack Obama’s Portuguese water dogs, Bo and Sunny,” Morris noted.

There is no word yet on Biden’s condition, though reporters were told on background that his condition does not seem to be serious, and he is only being examined out of an abundance of caution.

Joel B. Pollak is Senior Editor-at-Large at Breitbart News and the host of Breitbart News Sunday on Sirius XM Patriot on Sunday evenings from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET (4 p.m. to 7 p.m. PT). His newest e-book is The Trumpian Virtues: The Lessons and Legacy of Donald Trump’s Presidency. His recent book, RED NOVEMBER, tells the story of the 2020 Democratic presidential primary from a conservative perspective. He is a winner of the 2018 Robert Novak Journalism Alumni Fellowship. Follow him on Twitter at @joelpollak.