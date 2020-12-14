Illegal Alien Charged with Murdering Florida Woman on Thanksgiving

An illegal alien has been charged with murdering the roommate of his ex-girlfriend on Thanksgiving, according to the Broward County Sheriff’s Office in Florida.

Roberto De Lira, a 45-year-old illegal alien from Brazil, was arrested and charged by Broward County officials for allegedly murdering 51-year-old Nadir Verissimo, who immigrated to the United States 21 years ago, on Thanksgiving Day.

The Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) confirmed to Breitbart News that De Lira originally arrived in the U.S. on a B-2 visa, but did not depart when required. De Lira was arrested by ICE agents in 2011 and put into deportation proceedings. In 2013, though, an immigration judge terminated De Lira’s deportation proceedings and he remained illegally in the U.S.

De Lira, according to police, had been hiding in his ex-girlfriend’s Florida residence after breaking in. When his ex-girlfriend left the residence late on November 25, De Lira allegedly confronted Verissimo, choked her using his years of Jiu-Jitsu training, and tied her up before realizing he had killed her.

That’s when De Lira allegedly laid Verissimo in her bed and put a sheet over her body. De Lira, police said, then waited for his ex-girlfriend to return home. When the ex-girlfriend arrived back at her residence, she told police that De Lira put her in a chokehold, but she was able to break away to keep him from strangling her.

De Lira apparently held the ex-girlfriend against her will in her bedroom before eventually fleeing. The ex-girlfriend did not notice Verissimo was dead until the next morning. De Lira has been charged with first-degree murder, burglary with assault or battery, kidnapping, and false imprisonment.

ICE officials told Breitbart News that they have placed a detainer on De Lira with the Broward County Sheriff’s Office so that if he is released from jail at any time, he will be turned over to their custody for arrest and deportation.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter at @JxhnBinder.