Nikki Haley Likens Trump Twitter Suspension to Act of Communism

Former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley took to social media Friday evening to slam tech giants and their efforts aimed at “silencing people,” claiming that type of behavior is “what happens in China, not our country.”

Haley’s remarks were made in a tweet, which was released shortly after Twitter announced it would permanently ban American President Donald J. Trump from its platform.

Silencing people, not to mention the President of the US, is what happens in China not our country. #Unbelievable — Nikki Haley (@NikkiHaley) January 8, 2021

“Silencing people, not to mention the President of the US, is what happens in China not our country,” Haley wrote, including the hashtag “#Unbelievable.”

In November, after Twitter flagged her tweet about election fraud, Haley called out Twitter for ignoring a tweet casting doubt on the Holocaust by Iran’s Ayatollah.

Wow. When Iran’s Ayatollah says the Holocaust didn’t happen, Twitter doesn’t say “this claim is disputed.” When I say ballot harvesting makes election fraud easier Twitter says that’s disputed. Wonder why conservatives don’t trust big tech? pic.twitter.com/5SGkqyOhUe — Nikki Haley (@NikkiHaley) November 13, 2020

“Wow,” Haley stated at the time. “When Iran’s Ayatollah says the Holocaust didn’t happen, Twitter doesn’t say ‘this claim is disputed.’ When I say ballot harvesting makes election fraud easier Twitter says that’s disputed. Wonder why conservatives don’t trust big tech?”

In addition to Twitter, other companies like Facebook, Instagram, and Twitch have indefinitely suspended the president’s access.