Incoming White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said Wednesday that President Joe Biden’s administration would work to combat “misinformation” with the daily press briefings.

“There are a number of ways to combat misinformation. One is accurate information and truth, and data, and sharing information even when it is hard to hear,” Psaki said.

Psaki responded to a question from NBC’s Peter Alexander about the dangers of misinformation, citing the recent riots on Capitol Hill.

He asked:

The battle for truth may be as tough a fight right now as the battle against coronavirus. How do you and President Biden plan to combat misinformation that in many ways led to that assault that we witnessed two weeks ago today on the Capitol?

“What we plan to do is not just return these daily briefings, but also to return briefings with our health officials and public health officials,” Psaki replied, noting that information about the coronavirus pandemic would be a priority.

When a reporter asked if Biden believed that former President Donald Trump should be barred from office after the Capitol Hill riots, Psaki said that it was up to Congress to determine the path forward for holding Trump accountable.

“Certainly, he ran against Donald Trump because he did not think he was fit to serve in office, long before the events of January 6,” she said.