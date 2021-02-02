President Joe Biden is looking to surge the number of legal immigrants who become naturalized American citizens, and thus are eligible to vote, ahead of the 2022 midterms and 2024 presidential election.

In an executive order on Tuesday, Biden ordered multiple federal agencies to work to boost the rates of legal immigrants becoming naturalized citizens.

The order seeks to “eliminate barriers in and otherwise improve the existing naturalization process … [and] substantially reduce current naturalization processing times … [and] make the naturalization process more accessible to all eligible individuals, including through a potential reduction of the naturalization fee and restoration of the fee waiver process.”

The order creates the “Interagency Working Group on Promoting Naturalization” that includes the Department of Homeland Security, the Labor Department, the Department of Health and Human Services, the Department of House and Urban Development, the Department of Education, the Social Security Administration, and other federal agencies to “develop a national strategy to promote naturalization.”

Within 90 days of the order, the group must submit a report to Biden that outlines a strategy to “promote naturalization” that could include a “public awareness campaign,” the order states.

Also included in the order is a mandate that federal agencies review the Department of Justice’s denaturalization and passport revoking policies “to ensure that these authorities are not used excessively or inappropriately.”

In February 2020, the Justice Department created a denaturalization division to focus on revoking naturalized citizenship to fraudsters, sex offenders, war criminals, and terrorists. The Biden order could dismantle some of these federal enforcement measures.

Already, the U.S. naturalizes hundreds of thousands of legal immigrants every year. In 2019, for instance, more than 843,500 legal immigrants became naturalized citizens — an 11 percent increase from the year before when nearly 762,000 legal immigrants became naturalized citizens.

Legal immigrants from Mexico dominate the naturalization process, as well as nationals from India, the Phillippines, China, and Cuba. California, with nearly 150,000 newly naturalized citizens in 2019, has the highest rate of any state in the country. Texas, with 97,675 naturalizations in 2019, follows along with Florida with more than 96,000 naturalizations in 2019.

Data over the last few election cycles have repeatedly shown the impact that a growing foreign-born voting population has in terms of electing Democrats over Republicans. In 2020, about one-in-ten U.S. voters were born outside the country, the highest rate since 1970.

Analysis conducted by the Center for Immigration Studies reveals the extent to which state electorates have been altered by mass immigration since the year 2000. The Pew Research Center has noted, as well as a number of establishment media outlets, that these trends are aiding Democrats in their electoral prospects.

In Georgia, for example, there has been a 337 percent increase in the number of foreign-born voters and their voting-age children. In North Carolina, the population has increased 335 percent and in Texas, 156 percent. In Arizona, too, the population has increased 111 percent.

A significant increase in naturalization rates ahead of the 2022 midterms and the 2024 presidential election could deliver big gains for Democrats as margins in a number of swing states have been small over the last two presidential elections. In Pennsylvania, for example, Biden won the state by less than 81,000 votes.

The Washington Post, New York Times, the Atlantic, Axios, the Los Angeles Times, and the Wall Street Journal have all admitted that rapid demographic changes because of immigration are tilting the nation toward a permanent Democrat dominance.

“The single biggest threat to Republicans’ long-term viability is demographics,” Axios acknowledged last year. “The numbers simply do not lie … there’s not a single demographic megatrend that favors Republicans.”

Current legal immigration levels are expected to bring in 15 million new foreign-born voters by 2041. About eight million of those voters will have arrived entirely due to the process known as “chain migration” whereby newly naturalized citizens can bring an unlimited number of foreign relatives to the U.S.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com.