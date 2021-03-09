ORLANDO, Florida — China knows President Joe Biden is a “joke” and an “avatar” who can ultimately be manipulated, Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA), ranking member of the House Intelligence Committee, told Breitbart News in an exclusive interview.

Speaking to Breitbart News during the Conservative Political Action Conference, Nunes described how he believes the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) views Biden and his administration, explaining that Chinese dictator Xi Jinping is “familiar” which characters such as Biden.

“The Chinese are very, very good. They’re very, very smart, and Xi Jinping is a very clever guy, If you noticed, his oppositions disappeared in the last decade. You know, like completely gone. So, they know what Biden’s all about,” he said. “Xi Jinping saw characters like Biden. He’s very familiar with it. He saw it in the old Soviet Union. … He saw it in his own country. So he knows that Biden is not a — he’s just a character. He’s a facade. He’s really an avatar, I think is the word I’m looking for. He’s an avatar, so they’re very used to this.”

The Chinese, Nunes continued, knows “exactly how to manipulate these people.”

When asked if he believes Biden is compromised by the CCP, Nunes said that does not have to be the case, because China knows Biden is a “joke.”

“He doesn’t have to be compromised, because they know he’s a joke. They know that he doesn’t know what he’s doing. They know that he didn’t have to run a serious campaign, and they understand what’s happened here in the United States,” said Nunes. As a “matter of fact, they like this. They like having a politburo-style system in the U.S. because over there they know in China, they know that they have to put in economic programs that work. They have to get people jobs and money.”

“Here, the left here, their policies don’t work because they’re built off of this identity politics,” Nunes explained, using the radical left’s obsession with gender identity politics as a prime example.

“They’re sitting around worried about whether or not we’re going to going to allow people who were born as a male, if they can now participate in high school girls’ sports,” he remarked, suspecting that the Chinese are looking at this and “laughing every single day.”

“They see the Capitol surrounded by double fencing with razor wire. This is — China loves this. They don’t have to compromise. They love having the Democrats in control,” Nunes said.

The California congressman also highlighted the lingering questions regarding Biden’s ties to China — questions that the establishment media largely ignored prior to the election.

“There’s the email sitting out there, the ‘big guy,’ so that never got figured out, right? That was censored,” he said, noting that the bombshell story on Hunter Biden’s laptop “got brushed under the rug.” The revelations, he added, raised other questions about “what the FBI knew and when they knew it.”

“But largely, that got deep-sixed during the election, so nobody even knew this happened. Well, the facts are still out there. He has not answered for what did he actually– what was he actually going to get? What did his son get from the Chinese government?” he asked.