The Texas House passed Senate Bill 7 Friday on a second reading despite push back from “woke” corporations and the liberal media, Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) said.

“The bill protects the voting rights of 29 million Texans and would make our elections in Texas more accessible and more secure. When Texans go to cast a vote, that vote should count,” he wrote in a Facebook post:

Today, the Texas House passed SB 7 on second reading, a bill to safeguard our elections in Texas, despite immense… Posted by Senator Ted Cruz on Friday, May 7, 2021

“I am grateful for the Republicans and the Leadership in the Texas House and Senate who have been leading the fight to protect the integrity of our elections in Texas, and I hope that this bill becomes law,” the senator concluded.

The House voted 81 to 64 on Friday to advance a trimmed down version of the bill, KHOU reported:

Facing more than 130 proposed amendments from Democrats late Thursday — and a procedural challenge that could have delayed the entire bill’s consideration — lawmakers huddled off the chamber’s floor throughout the night to cut a deal and rework SB 7 through a flurry of amendments passed without objection from either party. Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX-21) issued a letter Wednesday to Texas House Speaker Dade Phelan, Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, and two state legislators urging them to pass the election integrity legislation under consideration, Breitbart News reported. “It is critical the Texas state legislature passes this session all reforms necessary to safeguard elections and inspire confidence in Texas voters,” Roy wrote. During an interview Thursday on Fox News’s America’s Newsroom, Patrick said, “These CEOs of these national companies of the woke culture, they know nothing about what Texans think about this.” “Senate Bill 7 does not repeal, does not roll back any law. We make it easy to vote in Texas. The numbers prove it – 76 percent increase in gubernatorial elections, 40 percent in presidential,” he continued, adding voting has increased dramatically in the state.

“They know nothing about what they’re talking about, the woke culture, I will debate them any time and destroy them on the facts,” Patrick concluded.