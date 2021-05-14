President Joe Biden revoked an executive order Friday to create a National Garden of American Heroes, initially planned by former President Donald Trump.

Biden also revoked Trump’s order to prevent online censorship, and his order to protect American monuments.

Biden could have modified Trump’s initial order but instead revoked it entirely.

The White House did not say why Biden revoked his predecessor’s executive orders but sent the text of his order to revoke Trump’s priorities to reporters on Friday afternoon.

Trump announced his plan to build a monument to the greatest Americans in history in July 2020, when leftist radicals were vandalizing statues and monuments of famous Americans.

“The National Garden is America’s answer to this reckless attempt to erase our heroes, values, and entire way of life,” Trump wrote in his executive order directing the future of the memorial site.

In January 2021, Trump issued a list of 244 Americans he wanted to see in the garden, including Neil Armstrong, Daniel Boone, Kobe Bryant, William Buckley Jr., Johnny Cash, Whittaker Chambers, Ray Charles, Walt Disney, Aretha Franklin and other legends of American culture.

“[E]ach individual has been chosen for embodying the American spirit of daring and defiance, excellence and adventure, courage and confidence, loyalty and love,” Trump wrote in the executive order at the time.