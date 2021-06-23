Poll: 2-in-3 Voters Want Joe Biden to Reinstate Trump Era Border Controls

More than 2-in-3 registered voters in the United States want President Joe Biden to reinstate former President Donald Trump’s “Remain in Mexico” program, which helped control and reduce illegal immigration at the U.S.-Mexico border, a new poll finds.

A Harvard/Harris poll reveals that about 67 percent of voters, or more than 2-in-3, said border crossers at the southern border should be returned to Mexico — a policy first implemented by Trump, referred to as Remain in Mexico.

Only about 33 percent of voters said border crossers should be released into the U.S. interior, as the Biden administration is doing. Though official totals have not been revealed in months, likely tens of thousands of border crossers have been released into the U.S. interior since Biden took office.

Biden ended the Remain in Mexico program, releasing thus far about 11,000 enrolled migrants into the U.S. interior and soon starting to bring deported illegal aliens back to the U.S. for release into the interior.

The poll also shows that 64 percent of voters said Biden ought to “issue new, stricter policies to reduce the flow of people across the border,” while just 36 percent said the administration should continue its existing massive Catch and Release operation.

A majority of about 55 percent of voters said Biden should have kept Trump’s border and immigration controls that resulted in less illegal immigration, increased interior immigration enforcement, and thus a tighter labor market with boosted U.S. wages.

The poll comes as experts project Biden’s first year in office to be one of the worst years for illegal immigration in American history. This year, about 1.2 million illegal aliens are expected to be encountered by federal immigration officials at the southern border.

The Harvard/Harris poll was conducted from June 15 to June 17 and surveyed more than 2,000 registered voters.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.