Jen Psaki Interrupts Vacation to Brief Press on Afghanistan Disaster

White House press secretary Jen Psaki interrupted her vacation this week to address President Joe Biden’s Afghanistan disaster.

Psaki will brief reporters on Tuesday afternoon, according to the White House schedule.

Psaki was previously expected to take a week off for vacation, according to an auto-reply notice from her email account informing reporters she would be on vacation between August 15th through the 22nd.

She was reportedly back at the White House on Monday, as Biden addressed reporters about the humanitarian disaster unfolding in Afghanistan.

The president did not take questions after his speech, abruptly leaving the podium as reporters shouted after him.

Biden’s vacation remains intact, however, as he returned to Camp David on Monday after traveling to the White House for a few hours for his speech.

Biden’s National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan will join Psaki to brief the press on the biggest foreign policy disaster of the Biden administration.

Both Psaki and Sullivan have to defend and explain the administration’s failure to anticipate the speed at which the Taliban seized control of the country, all while the president repeated false assertions that it would not happen.