Elected Republicans Demanding Joe Biden’s Resignation Expand to 26

Elected Republicans demanding President Joe Biden’s resignation grow to 26 after two suicide explosions killed 13 U.S. service members and at least 95 Afghans in Kabul Thursday.

The list includes 26 House members as follows:

Rep. Jim Banks (ID) Rep. Andy Biggs (AZ) Rep. Elise Stefanik (NY) Rep. Claudia Tenney (NY) Rep. Jeff Van Drew (NJ) Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (GA) Rep. Lance Gooden (TX) Rep. Byron Donalds (FL) Rep. Ronny Jackson (TX) Rep. Greg Steube (FL) Rep. Mike Garcia (CA) Rep. Jody Hice (GA) Rep. Vicky Hartzlerand (MO) Rep. Tom Rice (SC) Rep. Lauren Boebert (CO) Rep. Mike Waltz (FL) Rep. Guy Reschenthaler (PA) Rep. Mark Green (TN) Rep. Lee Zeldin (NY) Rep. Warren Davidson (TN) Rep. Kevin Hern (OK) Rep. Barry Loudermilk (GA) Rep. Roger Williams (TX)

The three senators demanding Biden’s resignation are below:

Sen. Marsha Blackburn (TN) Sen. Roger Marshall (KS) Sen. Josh Hawley (MO)

In addition, five other Republican representatives have called for Biden’s senior administration officials to immediately resign. Those include Reps. Mary Miller (IL), Mike Johnson (LA), Don Bacon (NE), Chris Stewart (UT), and Jackie Walorski (ID).

The deaths caused Biden to hold a press conference Thursday in which he took questions and responsibility for the deadly evacuation before blaming former President Donald Trump.

“It’s been a tough day,” Biden said after being 25 minutes late to the podium. “I bear responsibility for fundamentally all that’s happened of late.”

But “here’s the deal,” he prefaced. “You know, I wish you one day say these things, you know as well as I do, that the former president made a deal with the Taliban to get all American forces out of Afghanistan by May 1.”

