Job Creators Network: Biden Administration Must Pull Back ‘Unconstitutional’ Vaccine Mandate

US President Joe Biden speaks during a virtual meeting with the Major Economies Forum on Energy and Climate to galvanize efforts to confront the global climate crisis, in the South Court Auditorium of the White House in Washington, DC, on September 17, 2021. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN / AFP) (Photo …
MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images
Hannah Bleau

The small business community is sounding the alarm over President Joe Biden’s vaccine mandate, forcing private businesses with over 100 employees to mandate vaccines or implement testing requirements, prompting the Job Creators Network to forcefully demand the administration to pull back the “unconstitutional” rule.

 “Job Creators Network is calling on the Biden Administration to pull back its unconstitutional requirement for businesses to carry out its de-facto national vaccine mandate,” JCN President and CEO Alfredo Ortiz said in a statement:

Last week, JCN put the Biden Administration on notice that it will file litigation to block this regulation. On behalf of American small businesses, which are already dealing with a historic labor shortage and can’t afford another expensive government diktat, JCN calls on the President to immediately back off this onerous regulation.

Hundreds of people of mixed political views, religions and cultures protest a mandate from the Massachusetts Governor requiring all children,age K-12, to receive an influenza (flu) vaccine/shot to attend school for the 2020/2021 year outside the Massachusetts State House in Boston on August 30, 2020. (Photo by Joseph Prezioso / AFP) (Photo by JOSEPH PREZIOSO/AFP via Getty Images)

Hundreds of people of mixed political views, religions and cultures protest a vaccine mandate. (JOSEPH PREZIOSO/AFP via Getty Images).

“Scrapping this mandate is the first step to ending the Democrats’ war on small businesses and bringing small businesses back,” he added.

President Biden made waves this month after delivering a divisive speech, essentially blaming unvaccinated Americans for the current state of the pandemic.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 09: People gather at City Hall to protest vaccine mandates on August 09, 2021 in New York City. NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio announced last week that as of August 16th proof of coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccination will be required to attend indoor restaurants, gyms, and entertainment venues with enforcement of the mandate to begin on September 13th. Gov. Andrew Cuomo also announced a vaccination mandate for state employees and patient-facing health care workers at state hospitals with an option to get weekly testing. According to CDC data, NYC is now considered a "high" or "substantial" COVID transmission area, after an increase in coronavirus (COVID-19) infections. The Delta variant now accounts for over 80% of all positive cases in NYC. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

People gather at City Hall to protest vaccine mandates. (Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images).

“We’ve been patient, but our patience is wearing thin. And your refusal has cost all of us,” he said, announcing his decision to have the U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) develop an emergency rule requiring employers with 100 or more employees to either mandate vaccines or implement weekly testing. Nearly two weeks after the announcement, OSHA has yet to release draft regulations, so it is unclear when they would go into effect.

US President Joe Biden delivers remarks on plans to stop the spread of the Delta variant and boost Covid-19 vaccinations at the State Dinning Room of the White House, in Washington, DC on September 9, 2021. (Photo by Brendan SMIALOWSKI / AFP) (Photo by BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images)

US President Joe Biden. (BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images).

Last week, 24 Republican attorneys general sent a letter to the president, warning they are prepared to take legal action if the vaccine mandate becomes a reality.

“A one-size-fits-all policy is not reasoned decision-making,” they wrote. “It is power for power’s sake.”

