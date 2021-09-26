Community members and activists expressed anger and concern Monday to a Minnesota school board that reportedly has been using a sex ed program that asks straight students to role play gay and transgender relationships.

“This type of teaching has no place in our schools,” one speaker told the Richfield School Board, reported independent news outlet AlphaNews.

Another speaker alleged parents were not told about the graphic nature of the sex ed curriculum.

“Parents are intentionally being deceived and misled about what their children are being taught,” she said.

Not age appropriate "1 lesson designed for kindergartners, teachers are directed to refer to females as ​​"a person with a vulva," while lessons for upper-grade level students list anal sex alongside vaginal and oral sex as routine intimacy options."https://t.co/ZBwXA5Eoxz. . — CPL Action (@CPLAction) September 24, 2021

The K-12 comprehensive sex education (CSE) program, called 3Rs, for “rights, respect, responsibility,” was developed by Advocates for Youth, which bills the curriculum on its website as “honest, inclusive sex education for all students.”

The program teaches about gay sex, gender ideology, abortion, racial justice, and more, and utilizes visuals and role playing activities.

Advocates for Youth, which partners with Planned Parenthood, was confirmed by the Government Accountability Office (GAO) in 2015 to be using taxpayer funds to advocate for abortions as “reproductive care.”

3Rs teaches from the perspective of gender ideology. A lesson for kindergartners instructs teachers to refer to a woman as “a person with a vulva.”

An elementary level supplemental lesson plan is titled “Thinking Outside the (Gender) Box,” and states it aims to “help upper elementary students understand the basic definitions related to gender identity and gender expression.”

AlphaNews provided the following report on the role play activities:

In one series of lessons, 3Rs asks students to role play through various relationship scenarios as part of education on consent and violence prevention. These scenarios ask students to pair up, pretend they are in gay or lesbian relationships and navigate the process of deciding whether or not to have sex. One activity in the curriculum directs a male student to pretend his name is “Morgan,” a boy who is “very active” in his school’s LGBTQ club, while another student pretends to be “Terence,” a closet homosexual who wants to have sex with Morgan. In this scenario, Morgan plans a secret rendezvous and the two role-playing students are asked to “make a decision about whether to have sex.”

In another scenario, students are asked to pretend they are transgender and “make a decision” about having sex with a woman.

The program notes to teachers that heterosexual boys may display a “a homophobic response” to being asked to engage in gay role playing.

The curriculum states:

Should this happen in your class, it’s important to stop what you are doing, notice the interaction, and ask for the class members to reflect on what’s happening and why. Direct the students back to your class ground rules — and reinforce the agreement to be respectful — and that making homophobic comments is not respectful.

Roe isn’t and has never been enough and #WHPA is step in the right direction. The right to an abortion means nothing if young people, BIPOC folks, or LGBTQ individuals don't have equal access to abortion care. We're not stopping until EVERY PERSON has access to abortion care. — Advocates for Youth (@AdvocatesTweets) September 24, 2021

The topic of anal sex for grades K-5 is raised in the context of HIV/AIDS prevention. For children in the upper grades, however, anal sex is listed, with vaginal and oral sex, as another routine option for sexual intimacy.

One middle school level supplemental lesson plan in 3Rs sex ed teaches pre-teens “understanding how racism impacts sexual health and wellness – particularly for racialized people – is paramount to providing inclusive and affirming sex education.”

“Sex education has a history of centering white, cisgender, heterosexual people, which can promote harm and/or erasure of everyone else,” the curriculum states.

"Because of access to safe medical abortion, I was able to graduate from college and live my life as a transgender non-binary person. Abortion is a transgender issue, too." — Jae #ActForAbortionAccesshttps://t.co/lHItnbiTYj pic.twitter.com/bAvhVwO3rJ — Advocates for Youth (@AdvocatesTweets) September 24, 2021

Middle schoolers are taught about “condoms and birth control” in Lesson 9, and in a supplemental lesson learn about “sex trafficking.”

A group called “Stop CSE” has compiled a summary of the 3Rs’ content.

Julie Quist, a Child Protection League board member, told the Richfield school board, “Programs like 3Rs are not effective.”

Quist elaborated:

The Institute for Research and Evaluation conducted a comprehensive study on the effectiveness of programs such as this. Out of 60 school-based studies, no credible evidence of effectiveness was found for sustained reductions in teen pregnancy or STDs. There was no evidence of effectiveness for increasing consistent condom use. Failure rates included 88% failure to delay teen sexual initiation and 94% failure to reduce unprotected sex. 12% of these programs found significant negative effects on adolescent sexual health and/or risk behavior.

“Claims that explicit sex education has been proven effective are not supported by the evidence,” Quist stated.

We’re calling our Senators to demand they #StopKavanaugh and protect abortion access, LGBTQ rights, immigrant rights’ and workers. Join us by calling your Senators: 202-849-7460! pic.twitter.com/xsmWAZ9gqg — Advocates for Youth (@AdvocatesTweets) September 4, 2018

AlphaNews reported Richfield Board of Education Chairman Timothy Pollis responded to the concerns at the meeting by stating, “The board does not actually know all the details of our curriculum; I think I can say that with confidence.”

He stated nevertheless that all the content is “age appropriate” and was selected “in partnership with parents and guardians.”

Breitbart News also reached out to Pollis for comment on the sex ed curriculum and is awaiting his response.