Hunter Biden and ‘Art’ Exhibit Invitees Pose Maskless in Los Angeles

President Joe Biden’s son, Hunter Biden, posed maskless with invitees at his “art” exhibit in Los Angeles on Friday despite local health rules.

“In Los Angeles County, everyone 2 years of age and older must wear a mask in all indoor public places and at outdoor Mega Events, whether they have been vaccinated or not,” Los Angeles County’s website states.

But Los Angeles County law did not stop Hunter and his business connections from not wearing their masks at Milk Studios within the county:

The elitist reception only featured a handful of people who reportedly wore masks, though “vaccination proof was required for entry,” an attendee told Mother Jones.

Among the list of those who attended the invite-only “art” show was Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti, artist Shepard Fairey (maker of the Barack Obama “Hope” poster), musician and animal rights activist Moby, Sugar Ray Leonard, British performance artist Millie Brown, and Gary Baseman, according to the Daily Mail.

With such an exclusive list of socialites, there was a “security presence greater than usual at an art event” to keep a barrier between the elites and average Americans, Mother Jones also revealed.

As Breitbart News reported:

Los Angeles-based writer Hannah Bhuiya attended Hunter’s art extravaganza… and told the Daily Mail the president’s son had secret service in “every corner” of the room. “You can tell because they all had wires in their ears. They were all wearing khaki trousers, but very discreet around the edges of the room,” said Bhuiya, who attended the nearly 200-person event because she “wanted to see what the son of the president’s crowd would be, what that would be like.”

The event was hosted by art dealer Georges Bergès to promote paintings by Hunter, who is a recovering cocaine addict and business partner with a Chinese-linked entity. The paintings are worth up to $500,000 and will be sold to anonymous investors. It is unknown if anyone at the event purchased a painting.

Breitbart News senior contributor and Profiles in Corruption author Peter Schweizer stated Hunter’s entire business venture is terribly “absurd.”

“The only way to address these issues is with greater transparency — not less,” he told Breitbart News. “Their proposed solution is greater secrecy, not transparency. And they are essentially saying, ‘Trust Us.’ Joe and Hunter Biden’s track record on such matters gives us no reason to trust them.”

The White House and Hunter have defended the artistic business venture, however. “Fuck em… Look man,” Hunter Biden said on the Nota Bene Podcast in July, “I never said my art was going to cost what it was going to cost, or how much it would be priced at. I would be amazed, you know, if my art was sold, for you know, for, umm, for ten dollars.”

“I’m [the] most famous artist in MAGA world, at least,” Hunter facetiously said before suggesting President Joe Biden believes “everything” Hunter does “should be in National Gallery” of Art.

