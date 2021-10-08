Report: Hunter Biden’s Second Art Show in NYC Delayed Until Spring

Hunter Biden’s second art show in New York City, scheduled for sometime in October, was reportedly delayed to the spring of 2022.

The delay is due to “legal vetting.” The New York Post reported, “A team of lawyers is vetting potential patrons who plan to attend his upcoming gallery show in New York City.”

The report also indicated the reason for the legal vetting by lawyers and the delayed opening is unknown. Those who would purchase a painting from Hunter would have to remain “anonymous,” and fork over between $75,000 to $500,000 per painting.

Despite the second show’s delay, the first show in Los Angeles on October 1 yielded Hunter large profits. Hunter reportedly sold at least five pieces of art for $75,000 each.

“It’s unclear who purchased the reproductions — which cost a fraction of the top price of $500,000 for an original piece by President Biden’s scandal-scarred son — or if any more were sold after the LA show opened,” the Post reported.

Photos and video of the event revealed Biden mingled with nearly 200 people at the event. Those individuals include Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti, artist Shepard Fairey (maker of the Barack Obama “Hope” poster), musician and animal rights activist Moby, Sugar Ray Leonard, British performance artist Millie Brown, and Gary Baseman.

President George W. Bush’s chief ethics lawyer Richard Painter told the Post the attendees “just illustrates how this veil-of-secrecy idea is not happening. It shows the deal’s not going to be secret,” Painter said. “I think the White House needs to go to Plan B.”

Breitbart News senior contributor and Profiles in Corruption author Peter Schweizer stated Hunter’s entire business venture is unbelievably “absurd.”

“The only way to address these issues is with greater transparency — not less,” he told Breitbart News, “Their proposed solution is greater secrecy, not transparency. And they are essentially saying, ‘Trust Us.’ Joe and Hunter Biden’s track record on such matters gives us no reason to trust them.”

Here’s Hunter Biden meeting with potential buyers for his art at a showing last week. Didn’t the White House say he wasn’t going to know the buyers? pic.twitter.com/hi5X1eObsX — Kyle Martinsen (@KyleMartinsen_) October 6, 2021

When White House press secretary Jen Psaki was confronted Wednesday about Hunter’s business scheme, Psaki referred the reporters to Hunter’s gallerist.

“We’ve spoken to the specifics that the gallerist has agreed to and what recommendations were made. I’ve done that several times. I don’t have any other details for you from here, I’d point you to them,” Psaki replied.

Hunter’s gallerist or art dealer, Georges Bergès, it should be noted, has bragged about his strong ties to China, which is concerning, given Hunter’s former work history with Joe Biden and his family ventures. Breitbart News previously reported on those projects:

Hunter’s past work as his father served as vice president — striking deals with Chinese officials and raking in tens of thousands of dollars per month serving on the board of Burisma, a Ukrainian oligarch-owned oil and gas company, despite having no experience in the energy sector. His father would later brag about threatening to withhold aid from Ukraine unless officials fired the prosecutor conducting a corruption investigation into Burisma.

President Biden has been relatively quiet about his son’s new venture. But Hunter told Artnet in June that “My dad loves everything that I do, and so I’ll leave it at that.”

