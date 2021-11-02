Ron DeSantis: Paying $450,000 to Illegal Aliens a ‘Slap in the Face’ to Americans

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) on Monday blasted a plan circulated by the Biden administration, which would give illegal aliens subject to former President Donald Trump’s “Zero Tolerance” policy a $450,000 payout, describing it as a complete “slap in the face” to Americans.

The Biden administration is considering a plan that would give a $450,000 reparations-style payout to illegal border crossers who were subject to Trump’s stricter border enforcement. The plan stems from lawsuits lodged by illegal aliens against the federal government.

“In some instances, a family unit could secure about $1 million from the payout and overall, the payouts could cost American taxpayers more than $1 billion,” Breitbart News reported.

Members of the GOP have adamantly rejected this proposal, including Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY), who responded with a resounding, “No.”

On Monday, DeSantis reiterated that the proposal is nothing more than a “slap in the face” to Americans and those who came here legally.

“Paying illegal immigrants hundreds of millions of taxpayer dollars for ‘damages’ is a slap in the face to hardworking Americans and individuals who legally immigrated to our country,” he said, adding a clip of remarks he made on the subject during last week’s press conference:

Paying illegal immigrants hundreds of millions of taxpayer dollars for "damages" is a slap in the face to hardworking Americans and individuals who legally immigrated to our country. pic.twitter.com/GxusWKLL6c — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) November 1, 2021

“I mean you think about it, Americans are getting more in their gas bill. They’re getting more in their grocery bills. You’ve had all kinds of really bad policies our country that is limiting freedom,” he said during the press conference, adding that this proposal tops the absurdity scale.

“I’ve seen a lot in my day. I’ve seen a lot that’s happened over the last 9 or 10 months that I didn’t think I’d ever see, but this takes the cake,” he said.

“If that is done, that is going to be a slap in the face to every hard working American who works hard and plays by the rules. And it will especially be a slap in the face to people that have immigrated legally to this country,” he continued.

“That should not be allowed to stand. It’s wrong. And whatever we can do in Florida to fight back against it, we will do,” DeSantis vowed.