Poll: 46 Percent Believe Biden Has Done Less than Expected in Office

Forty-six percent of registered voters think President Joe Biden has done less than expected since being inaugurated as president, according to a recently released Hill-HarrisX poll.

Additionally, when asked if they “believe President Joe Biden has accomplished more, less, or about as much as expected since taking office this January,” 23 percent of the respondents said Biden has done “more” than expected, while 31 percent said he has done “about as much as expected.”

The responses were answered along party lines. Seventy-two percent who identified as Republican said he has done less than expected, with only eight percent saying he has done more; and 20 percent said the president has done “about as much as expected.” Only 17 percent who identified as Democrats said Biden has done less than expected, with 44 percent saying he has done more, and 38 percent saying the president has done “about as much as expected.”

However, half (50 percent) of the independent respondents said he has done less, while only 14 percent said he has done more, and 38 percent said the president has done “about as much as expected.”

The Hill-HarrisX poll was conducted between November 9 and 10, asking 921 registered voters, with a margin of error of plus or minus 3.2 percent.

The poll was released the same day the Biden White House held a signing ceremony for the infrastructure package, one of Biden’s only accomplishments so far in his administration.

Additionally, Biden’s approval has plummeted in recent months, going as low as 36.4 percent, according to a Zogby poll taken in October.

The Zogby poll also showed that Biden — within the first year of being in office — had already hemorrhaged support from most Hispanic voters (41 percent positive/59 percent negative) and an overwhelming majority of independent voters (24 percent positive/71 percent negative).

The October CIVIQS rolling job approval average showed that Biden’s approval rating is underwater in 41 states.

