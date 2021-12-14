The White House confirmed Tuesday that President Joe Biden would recognize the occasion of the first anniversary of January 6 in 2022.

“I think there’s no question you’ll see us commemorate that day,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki said during the daily briefing.

The president will likely use the event to warn about the threat that the protests posed to democracy after supporters of former President Donald Trump entered the Capitol building to protest the certification of the 2020 election.

“To the president, January 6 was one of the darkest days in our democracy; it was a day when our nation’s Capitol was under attack,” Psaki said.

Since he took his oath of office, President Biden has made January 6 a frequent talking point, using it to refer to the “danger” that former president Donald Trump posed to American democracy.

“Here we stand, just days after a riotous mob thought they could use violence to silence the will of the people, to stop the work of our democracy, and to drive us from this sacred ground,” Biden said during his inauguration speech.

The president continues to take every opportunity to keep the events of January 6 in the headlines.

In July, he issued a statement marking the 6-month anniversary of the riots, condemning the “insurrectionists” who participated.

“This was not dissent. It was disorder. It posed an existential crisis and a test of whether our democracy could survive — a sad reminder that there is nothing guaranteed about our democracy,” he wrote.

In August, Biden described the January 6 riots as more dangerous than the Civil War as he signed a bill awarding Capitol Police officers a Congressional Gold Medal for their response to the riots.

“Not even during the Civil War did insurrectionists breach the Capitol of the United States of America, the citadel of our democracy,” Biden said. “Not even then. But on January the 6, 2021, they did.”