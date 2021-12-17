Poll: Mo Brooks Leads in Alabama Primary

Rep. Mo Brooks (R-AL), a candidate for a U.S. Senate seat in Alabama, is leading the field of Republicans in the 2022 primary race, a McLaughlin & Associates survey released this week found.

The survey, taken December 6-9 among 500 likely voters, asked respondents, “If the Republican Primary election for U.S. Senate on Tuesday, May 24th, 2022 were held today among the following candidates, for whom would you vote?”

The Republican congressman leads the field, garnering 31.4 percent support. Of those, 14.6 percent said they would “definitely” support him. GOP candidate Katie Britt comes in second with 26.2 percent support, followed by Army veteran Michael Durant (16.6 percent) and candidate Jessica Taylor (4 percent). Both Brooks and Britt top the field in terms of the “second choice” option as well, garnering 18.2 percent and 19.7 percent, respectively:

When the other candidates are out of the field, however, Britt takes a slight lead over Brooks, 38.8 percent to 36.6 percent. However, in that scenario, 24.6 percent are undecided:

This month, Brooks, a member of the House Freedom Caucus, called for a full select committee investigation into Hunter Biden, specifically into his “art” dealings following mounting speculation of the venture being used to gain access to the Bidens.

Last month, Brooks introduced a measure aimed to stop President Biden’s coercive coronavirus vaccine mandate, stopping the government from using federal funds to “establish, implement, or enforce any vaccine mandate.”