Nolte: Elizabeth Warren Blames Grocery Stores for Price Explosion

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) is blaming grocery stores for the explosion in food prices.

This week, Warren sent a letter to the heads of Kroger, Albertson’s, and Publix — a letter she shared “exclusively” with her left-wing allies at NBC News — accusing the grocery chains of price gouging.

“Your company, and the other major grocers who reaped the benefits of a turbulent 2020, appear to be passing costs on to consumers to preserve your pandemic gains and even taking advantage of inflation to add greater burdens,” Lieawatha wrote.

“Your companies had a choice: They could have retained lower prices for consumers and properly protected and compensated their workers,” she added, “or granted massive payouts to top executives and investors.”

“It is disappointing that you chose not to put your customers and workers first.”

This is pure demagoguery and a shameless attempt to blame-shift away from the serial failures of His Fraudulency Joe Biden.

How bad are grocery prices in your local supermarket? https://t.co/2wIsjGNYYE — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) October 11, 2021

Are we honestly supposed to believe that after decades — and I do mean decades — of ridiculously cheap and plentiful food that all the big grocery stores chose now, right now, to huddle together in an illegal conspiracy to raise prices?

Basically, she’s asking a business that operates with some of the lowest profit margins of any American industry (in the two percent range) to absorb the added costs of Biden’s failures, namely 1) inflation, 2) supply chain shortages, and 3) exploding fuel costs.

Compare grocery chain profit margins to airlines (seven percent), electric utilities (seven to nine percent), alcoholic beverages (five to seven percent), restaurants (nine to 11 percent)… But grocers are the problem?

In my little town, off the top of my head, I can think of six separate grocery store chains operating within a square mile or three: Walmart, Lowes Foods, Publix, Harris Teeter, Food Lion, and Ingles. The competition for your grocery dollar is fierce, which is true just about everywhere.

Grocery stores don’t make money off profit margins. The grocery business is a volume business, and this is one of the great blessings of living in America, in a capitalist society—cheap and plentiful food. Food is so cheap and plentiful, America’s poor no longer fear hunger.

Instead, America’s poor have an obesity problem. This is a miracle, and unless you take the time to understand human history or are old enough (like my dad) to remember when a whole lot of Americans couldn’t afford to keep their bellies full 24/7, you can’t begin to appreciate what a miracle this is.

But to Warren’s anti-science way of thinking, all of a sudden — hey, what a coincidence! — in the middle of the worst inflation in 40 years, inflation brought on by Joe Biden’s cheapening of the currency through lunatic and unnecessary spending, the grocery chains all got together to form an illegal monopoly-type agreement to stiff their customers and workers.

Have you noticed that your grocery shopping prices are soaring? You're not alone… https://t.co/NsBEke9nyA — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) September 13, 2021

You see, thanks to Joe Biden’s obscene war on affordable energy, gas prices are up over 50 percent, but that has nothing to do with food prices.

Thanks to Joe Biden and Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg’s gross apathy and incompetency, America is facing an unprecedented supply chain crisis. Still, according to Warren, that has nothing to do with food prices.

With Pocahontas, you never know if she’s being a mercenary liar and opportunist or just an idiot.

Either way, she’s a shrill cancer on the truth.

Inflation, especially at the grocery store and most especially at the fuel pump, is 100 percent the fault of Joe Biden and the Democrats. Their policies are killing the poor, working poor, and working class. If Warren truly cared about food prices, she’d be demanding the government stop spending and start drilling.

Follow John Nolte on Twitter @NolteNC. Follow his Facebook Page here.