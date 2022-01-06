Only 28 percent of likely voters believe President Joe Biden will be reelected in 2024, a Rasmussen poll revealed Thursday.

While few believe Biden will win reelection, a plurality (38 percent) of likely voters say he will lose to the 2024 Republican nominee.

Moreover, nearly one-fourth (21 percent) of those polled believe Biden will resign before his first term ends.

Biden will be 82 years old in 2024.

What does the future hold for Joe Biden? Here is what US Voters think:

28% – Reelected in 2024

38% – Loses to a Republican in 2024

21% – Resigns before his term#Biden2024#Trump2024#BreakingPoll@POTUShttps://t.co/sGUHevpKEg pic.twitter.com/TuiEvuCcSw — Rasmussen Reports (@Rasmussen_Poll) January 6, 2022

The polling comes as Biden has failed to shut down the virus as he promised to accomplish more than ten times in 2020. Biden also has left American citizens stranded in Afghanistan amid the deadly collapse of the country.

And with the southern border crisis, supply chain woes, and inflation reaching a 40-year high, it seems the American electorate has doubts about Biden’s future.

Voters are not the only ones doubting Biden’s 2024 viability. The Democrat establishment is also questioning Biden’s endurance due to his age and “ongoing political struggles.”

“On top of concerns about Mr. Biden’s age and present unpopularity, there is an overarching fear among Democrats of the possibility of a Trump comeback — and a determination that the party must run a strong candidate to head it off,” the New York Times wrote in December.

Indeed, Trump seems the most likely to win the Republican nomination if he decides to run. Polling indicates Trump holds a 58-point margin on the next Republican hopeful.

Follow Wendell Husebø on Twitter @WendellHusebø.