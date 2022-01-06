Poll: Only 28 Percent of Voters Think Biden Will Be Reelected

Jill Biden and husband former vice-president and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden wear facemasks as they watch fireworks outside the Chase Center in Wilmington, Delaware, at the conclusion of the Democratic National Convention, held virtually amid the novel coronavirus pandemic, on August 20, 2020. (Photo by Olivier DOULIERY / AFP) …
Olivier Douliery/AFP/Getty Images
Wendell Husebø

Only 28 percent of likely voters believe President Joe Biden will be reelected in 2024, a Rasmussen poll revealed Thursday.

While few believe Biden will win reelection, a plurality (38 percent) of likely voters say he will lose to the 2024 Republican nominee.

Moreover, nearly one-fourth (21 percent) of those polled believe Biden will resign before his first term ends.

WASHINGTON, DC - JUNE 09: U.S. President Joe Biden waves as he and First Lady Jill Biden walk on the ellipse to board Marine One on June 09, 2021 in Washington, DC. President Joe Biden and the First Lady are traveling to the United Kingdom for the G7 Summit and will later travel to Belgium and Switzerland, as part of an eight day trip through Europe. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

U.S. President Joe Biden waves as he and first lady Jill Biden walk on the ellipse to board Marine One on June 9, 2021, in Washington, DC. (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images).

Biden will be 82 years old in 2024.

The polling comes as Biden has failed to shut down the virus as he promised to accomplish more than ten times in 2020. Biden also has left American citizens stranded in Afghanistan amid the deadly collapse of the country.

And with the southern border crisis, supply chain woes, and inflation reaching a 40-year high, it seems the American electorate has doubts about Biden’s future.

SAN RAFAEL, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 05: Gas prices approaching $5 a gallon are displayed in front of a Shell gas station on October 05, 2021 in San Rafael, California. Gas prices in the U.S. are continuing to rise to the highest level since 2014. According to AAA, the national average for a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline inched up to $3.20 over the last month, over $1 per gallon more than one year ago. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Gas prices in the U.S. are continuing to rise to the highest level since 2014 (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images).

Voters are not the only ones doubting Biden’s 2024 viability. The Democrat establishment is also questioning Biden’s endurance due to his age and “ongoing political struggles.”

“On top of concerns about Mr. Biden’s age and present unpopularity, there is an overarching fear among Democrats of the possibility of a Trump comeback — and a determination that the party must run a strong candidate to head it off,” the New York Times wrote in December.

Scott Olson/Getty Images

Indeed, Trump seems the most likely to win the Republican nomination if he decides to run. Polling indicates Trump holds a 58-point margin on the next Republican hopeful.

