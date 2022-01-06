Democrats worried about Donald Trump’s resurgence in 2024 are reportedly seeking to disqualify him from mounting a comeback.

While Trump’s polling numbers have regained momentum, a dozen Democrats are fearing Trump’s presumable intention to mount a 2024 campaign to retake the White House, the Hill reported.

Among those Democrats reportedly seeking to deprive Trump of eligibility are reportedly Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD), Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-NY), Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz (D-FL), and Rep. Steve Cohen (D-TN).

The Democrats have reportedly sought advice on how to leverage Section 3 of the 14 Amendment, which states:

No person shall be a Senator or Representative in Congress, or elector of President and Vice-President… who, having previously taken an oath… shall have engaged in insurrection or rebellion against the same, or given aid or comfort to the enemies thereof. But Congress may by a vote of two-thirds of each House, remove such disability.

Reports indicate the Democrats are focusing on the words “insurrection or rebellion,” tied to January 6, to disqualify Trump from seeking office.

And there it is… This is what it’s always been about folks. https://t.co/6J4wehKcgv — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) January 6, 2022

Harvard Law School constitutional expert Laurence Tribe told the Hill a lawsuit seeking to ban Trump from ballots would “stand a good chance of success,” he said. The Hill reported:

According to Tribe, if lawsuits arose over Trump’s eligibility in 2024, the outcome of that litigation would likely hinge on whether a neutral fact-finder setup by Congress had previously determined that Trump’s role in the Jan. 6 attack triggered Section 3 of the 14th Amendment. Whether a push for Trump’s disqualification under the 14th Amendment gains wider support or more legislative traction may turn on what the Jan. 6 House panel ultimately reveals about his role.

However, such disqualification would demand evidence that Trump committed “insurrection or rebellion.” Thus far, Democrats have failed to produce qualifying evidence.

Joe Biden and the Democrats are really afraid of Donald Trump coming back. He can’t stop attacking Trump. — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) January 6, 2022

Democrats’ effort to disqualify Trump from mounting a 2024 campaign comes as the former president is surging in the polls.

A December Center for American Greatness poll revealed Trump is leading Biden by eight percentage points (49-41 percent).

When pollsters asked respondents about who Republicans favor in the 2024 primary, Trump leads by 58 points.

Moreover, a USA Today/Suffolk University poll released on Tuesday showed 58% of Republicans say Biden wasn’t legitimately elected.

