Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said on Sunday the Biden administration is hostile toward his efforts to get treatment for coronavirus for Floridians, which the state has been offering in conjunction with vaccines for those who want them.

DeSantis told radio personality Mark Levin on his show “Life, Liberty & Levin” on Fox News on Sunday that the ongoing bad press and criticism from Washington is “political.”

“We set up these centers this summer when we started to see the delta variant rear its head, and it worked,” DeSantis said. “We were keeping tens of thousands of people out of the hospital, saved thousands of lives. No one disputes that.”

“Well, as that was happening in September, the federal government decided to seize control of the monoclonal antibodies and cut supplies to Florida and Texas, mainly,” DeSantis said.

DeSantis said Biden’s Department of Health and Human Services balked at providing more treatment options to the state.

“Oh, Florida, you use too much of it,” DeSantis said.

“Well, part of the reason we use more than other states is because we’ve actually embraced treatment,” DeSantis said. “Most of these other governors and the people like Fauci and the federal leadership, they basically say get a shot, wear a mask, and they never talk about treatment.”

“So to just not deal with treatment and be hostile to people like me who are, it shows so much of this is about a political agenda,” DeSantis said. “It’s about partisanship, and it’s not about the best interests of the American people, when you talk about how these folks are acting.”

DeSantis told Levin he thinks the pushback from the left-wing press means he’s doing a good job.

“If the corporate press nationally isn’t attacking me, then I’m probably not doing my job,” DeSantis said.

Follow Penny Starr on Twitter