Florida wholly rejects the “biomedical security state that curtails liberty,” Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) emphasized during Tuesday’s State of the State address, where he described the state as the “freest state in these United States.”

Florida has long come under the spotlight over the past two years as a target of left and establishment media for failing to join the lockdown enthusiasts in lockstep and rejecting their groupthink narrative and response to the Chinese coronavirus pandemic.

“Together we have made Florida the freest state in these United States,” DeSantis said at the opening of the speech, championing Florida’s approach, which has proven to be successful, as he laid out in the speech.

“While so many around the country have consigned the people’s rights to the graveyard, Florida has stood as freedom’s vanguard. In Florida, we have protected the right of our citizens to earn a living, provided our businesses with the ability to prosper, fought back against unconstitutional federal mandates, and ensured our kids have the opportunity to thrive,” he said, describing the state as an “escape hatch for those chafing under authoritarian, arbitrary, and seemingly never-ending mandates and restrictions.” “Even today, across the nation we see students denied an education due to reckless, politically-motivated school closures, workers denied employment due to heavy-handed mandates, and Americans denied freedoms due to a coercive biomedical apparatus,” he continued, adding that the “unprecedented policies have been as ineffective as they have been destructive.” “They are grounded more in blind adherence to Faucian declarations, than they are in the constitutional traditions that are the foundation of free nations,” he continued.