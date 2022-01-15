Poll: Majority Disapprove of Joe Biden’s Handling of the Coronavirus

A majority of Americans disapprove of how President Joe Biden has handled the Chinese coronavirus, a NewsNation survey released this week found.

The survey taken this week among more than 1,000 registered voters, asked, “Do you approve or disapprove of the way Joe Biden is handling the COVID-19 pandemic?”

Overall, 54.6 percent said they disapproved of Biden’s handling of the pandemic, and of those, 35.3 percent disapprove “strongly.” Another 45.9 percent expressed approval of his handling of the pandemic, but of those, just 18.6 “strongly” approve.” The disapproval is outside of the question’s +/- 2.9 percent margin of error.

The survey coincides with a collection of recent surveys showing the general public souring on Biden’s handling of the virus — one of the main selling points of his presidential campaign, where he vowed to defeat the virus. That was not the only promise he broke, though, as he went far behind “just” 100 days of masking and also attempted to implement vaccine mandates on the American people, one of which the Supreme Court struck down on Thursday in a 6-3 vote, freeing roughly 84 million workers who would have had to either get vaccinated or undergo rigorous testing requirements under the Occupational Safety and Health Administration’s (OSHA) rule.

The current RealClearPolitics average shows Biden’s coronavirus approval rating underwater, 47.2 percent approving and 49.5 percent disapproving, giving him a negative rating of -2.3 percent.

On Thursday, Biden attempted to take his devastating loss at the Supreme Court with stride, as the Court still held up the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) vaccine mandate on healthcare workers 5-4. However, he expressed disappointment in the OSHA ruling, urging businesses to “immediately join those who have already stepped up – including one third of Fortune 100 companies – and institute vaccination requirements to protect their workers, customers, and communities.”

“I am disappointed that the Supreme Court has chosen to block common-sense life-saving requirements for employees at large businesses that were grounded squarely in both science and the law,” Biden said in a statement following the Supreme Court’s ruling, deeming his OSHA mandate a “very modest burden.”

The applications are NFIB v. OSHA, No. 21A244, at the Supreme Court of the United States, and Biden v. Missouri, No. 21A240, in the Supreme Court of the United States.