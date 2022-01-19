Watch: Navy Seals Running for Congress Unite to Defeat Nancy Pelosi

A PAC supporting six Navy SEAL combat veterans running for Congress this year released a hard-hitting ad highlighting the sacrifices these men made to protect America “from enemies all over the world” and their determination in November’s midterm elections to beat the “one grave threat left to defeat”: House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and the Democrats who control Congress.

The ad features the following six SEAL veterans running in this year’s midterms: Morgan Luttrell (running in Texas’ eighth district), Brady Duke (running in Florida’s seventh district), Eli Crane (running in Arizona’s second district), Derrick Van Orden (running in Wisconsin’s third district), Ed Thelander (running in Maine’s first district), and Ryan Zinke (running in Montana’s first district).

The ad shows black and white photographs of these men from their days serving the United States in combat zones around the world, as a voice over narration states:

They took a blood oath to defend America. They understand that the only easy day was yesterday. They know that our enemies are no match for their strength and their courage. These former Navy SEALs have protected America from enemies all over the world.

“Now they have one grave threat left to defeat,” the voice over concludes, revealing a photograph in color of Nancy Pelosi.

The ad was made by SEAL PAC, a super PAC that supports conservative military veterans running for Congress. The PAC is chaired by retired Navy SEALs Commander Ryan Zinke, who represented Montana’s at-large congressional district before joining the Trump administration as the Secretary of the Interior. Zinke is now running for the new House seat Montana gained from the 2020 U.S. Census.

“The midterm elections will help determine the direction of our country,” Zinke told Breitbart News. “The stakes couldn’t be higher. Speaker Nancy Pelosi and the Democrat House majority represent a threat to the America and the Constitution that veterans fought to defend. SEAL PAC’s mission is to elect conservative military veterans to Congress. We have all taken a blood oath to defend the Constitution. As SEAL PAC Chairmen, I take our mission very seriously and we are working to elect a conservative majority to Congress to get America headed in the right direction again.”

A record number of 28 House Democrats are retiring from Congress this year, greatly reducing Pelosi’s chances of holding her party’s majority in the House. A Rasmussen survey released Tuesday revealed that Republicans enjoy a nine-point lead over Democrats in a generic congressional ballot.

A Gallup poll released Monday showed that Republicans gained a five-point lead over Democrats in the number of Americans who identify with the GOP. Last month, the nonpartisan Cook Political Report issued its 2022 House ratings showing the Republicans as “clear favorites” to take control of Congress this year.