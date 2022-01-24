Poll: 72 Percent Say Nation Headed in Wrong Direction 

Seventy-two percent of Americans say the nation is headed in the wrong direction, a Sunday NBC News poll revealed.

As rising inflation, coronavirus chaos, supply chain woes, and foreign policy blunders have impacted Americans throughout 2021 and into 2022, 72 percent of respondents believe the country is on the wrong track, up one point from October’s NBC News poll.

Only six times have 70 percent or more of Americans believed the nation is headed in the wrong direction in consecutive surveys.

The polling also revealed both President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris’s approval ratings remain in the 30s. Biden: 39-48 percent. Harris: 32-49 percent.

According to the poll, the economy and jobs are the most important crisis facing the country (42 percent), with coronavirus (29 percent), election integrity (25 percent), and border security (22 percent) subsequently ranked.

New NBC poll is brutal for Democrats 72% say the country is headed in the wrong direction 61% say their family’s income is falling behind the cost of living Joe Biden: 39% positive, 48% negative (-9) Kamala Harris: 32% positive, 49% negative (-17) https://t.co/gAi7NO8ZhR — Nathan Brand (@NathanBrandWA) January 23, 2022

Americans overwhelming trust Republicans to solve Biden’s struggling economy. Gallup polling revealed 50 percent of Americans say Republicans are better for ensuring prosperity, while only 41 say the same about Democrats.

With inflation reaching a 40 year high, reducing the purchasing power of workers’ wages, due to Biden’s mismanagement of the economy, the NBC News poll showed Republicans have a double-digit enthusiasm lead over Democrats ahead of November’s elections.

Sixty-one percent of Republicans are excited to oust House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (R-CA) and Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) from their leadership positions. Only 47 percent of Democrats are excited about defending their leaders from losing congressional control.

Biden leadership in action! https://t.co/PsSsbhdjrY — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) September 21, 2021

To shore up the lack of enthusiasm, Democrats will continue to push Biden’s costly “Build Back Better” agenda in smaller “chunks” to galvanize voters in swing states and districts.

Democrats, along with establishment Senate Republicans, are considering another stimulus package to pump more money into the economy in hopes it will not continue to negatively impact the Democrats’ midterms.

