Multiple polls in recent weeks show Republicans leading Democrats on the generic congressional ballot, only months away from the midterm’s general election, as control of Congress is at stake.

The latest poll from the Trafalgar Group revealed Republicans had a commanding 13 point lead over the Democrats on a generic ballot when the respondents were asked which party they would vote for if the election for Congress was held “today.”

The Trafalgar Group poll showed that 55.7 percent of the 1077 likely general election voters said they would vote for the Republican candidate, while only 42.2 percent said they would vote for the generic Democrat candidate. There was 2.1 percent who said they were undecided or would not vote. The poll was conducted between January 12 and 15 with a margin of error of plus or minus 2.98 percent.

Additionally, the most recent poll from Harvard-Harris, showed that Republicans led the Democrats by six points on a generic ballot.

The Harvard-Harris poll showed 53 percent of the 1,815 registered voters said they would vote for the Republican generic candidate. In comparison, only 47 percent said they would vote for the generic Democrat candidate. There was no section for undecided voters. The poll was conducted between January 19 and 20.

Furthermore, the most recent poll from Insider Advantage conducted for the Center for American Greatness indicated Republicans led Democrats by seven points on a generic ballot.

The Insider Advantage poll showed 49 percent of 850 likely voters said they would vote for the Republican generic candidate. In comparison, only 42 percent said they would vote for the generic Democrat candidate. There were nine percent who said they had no opinion or were undecided. The poll was conducted between January 21 and 23 with a margin of error of plus or minus 3.3 percent.

These polls could be a bad sign for Democrats in Congress, who need to defend their extremely slim majority in the upcoming midterm election. Midterm elections, such as the one later this year, are not only a reflection on the president’s party but a reflection on the Democrat’s control of Washington.

Additionally, President Joe Biden, while not on the ballot, has had a rough start to his presidency and had been showing poll numbers himself in the low thirties due to poor decision-making, such as a supply chain crisis, record-high inflation, and the botched Afghanistan withdrawal.

