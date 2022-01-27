Rep. Cori Bush’s Car Struck by Gunfire in St. Louis

Missouri Rep. Cori Bush (D) confirmed reports that her car was struck by gunfire over the weekend in the St. Louis area.

Bush tweeted:

I’m touched by everyone who has reached out. Thankfully no one was harmed. But any act of gun violence shakes your soul. That’s why our movement is working to invest in our communities, eradicate the root causes of gun violence, and keep everyone safe.

A source close to Bush told local news that Bush was not injured in the shooting, as the vehicle was parked when it was hit. The source believes Bush was not the target of the gunfire. There was evidence that someone tampered with the door handles on other cars near Bush’s vehicle at the time of the shooting, according to the source.

Bush’s car was struck by gunfire once before. In June 2020, Bush tweeted out images of her car after it was hit. “My car took the bullets. I am safe,” she said. “A bullet went through my door handle on one side of the car, another went through my tire on the other side.”

Bush, a defund the police advocate, came under fire last year after Federal Election Commission filings revealed the congresswoman spent over $130,000 on personal security services.

When responding to the critics who called out her hypocrisy, Bush said, “they would rather I die? You would rather me die? Is that what you want to see? You want to see me die? You know, because that could be the alternative.”

“I have private security because my body is worth being on this planet right now,” she added.