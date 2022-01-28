In a surprising glowing review, CNN lauded Peter Schweizer’s new bestselling book Red-Handed: How American Elites Get Rich Helping China Win as “red hot” and asserted it “has all the makings of a huge hit.”

In CNN’s January 27 edition of the nightly newsletter “Reliable Sources,” CNN’s Chief Media Correspondent Brian Stelter highlighted the rapid success of Red-Handed:

Red Handed is red hot: The new book by Peter Schweizer, subtitled “How American Elites Get Rich Helping China Win,” has all the makings of a huge hit, driven by anti-Biden stories and Schweizer’s interviews with Fox stars like Mark Levin. It has been #1 on Amazon almost all week and has well outpaced his previous book “Clinton Cash… [Emphasis added].

Schweizer’s book chronicles how elites cozy up to communist China at the expense of American interests. In one bombshell report from Red-Handed, the best-selling author reveals how the Biden family received some $31 million through five deals in China that were conducted with individuals with close ties to the highest levels of Chinese intelligence, as reported by Breitbart News Politics Editor Emma-Jo Morris.

Red-Handed also details how a “Chinese global energy company linked to a Chinese intelligence operation sent close to $6 million to Hunter Biden in 2017,” wrote Breitbart News’s Kristina Wong in a piece exposing a deal with Chinese businessman Ye Jianming.

Schweizer also highlights that donations from Communist China to the University of Pennsylvania nearly tripled after the university established a “Biden Center” in 2017 and granted a professorship to then-Vice President Joe Biden, as detailed by Breitbart News’s John Hayward.

The Bidens are not the only elite political family exposed in Schweizer’s bombshell-laden book. Schweizer describes how Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) “softened her previous criticisms of China’s communist regime as her husband and son scored big business deals in China,” Breitbart News Washington Political Editor Matthew Boyle reported.

Schweizer documents Pelosi’s progression from a junior congresswoman in the early 90s, who conducted a protest in Tiananmen Square that infuriated Chinese officials, to the speaker of the House in 2020, who “used her position to block any and all investigation into the origins of the” coronavirus, Boyle wrote.

The book also documents the Bush family’s business ties in China, as members of the Bush family “cashed in on friendship with former Chinese leader Jiang Zemin, the architect of the Tiananmen Square massacre,” Breitbart’s World Editor Frances Martel reported.

When Red-Handed was published by Harper-Collins on Tuesday, it skyrocketed “to the #1 bestseller spot on both Barnes & Noble and Amazon across all book categories and genres,” Breitbart News reported. Schweizer, a senior contributor to Breitbart News and the president of the Government Accountability Institute (GAI), is also the bestselling author of Profiles in Corruption, Clinton Cash, and Secret Empires.