Vulnerable Iowa Democrat Rep. Cindy Axne (D-IA) was caught on video at a campaign event on Tuesday telling voters she does not “work” for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), but instead “works” for the people of Iowa, despite her voting record.

In the video, first reported by Fox News Digital, Axne claimed to have stood up to the Speaker and voted for Iowans instead of following in line behind Pelosi.

“I’ve stood right next to my own Speaker as she said, ‘please don’t vote for this,’” Axne said during a campaign event in Iowa. “And I said, ‘Respectfully, Madame Speaker, … this is what I do for Iowa.’”

“‘I don’t want you standing here telling me what I don’t need to be doing, because I don’t work for you,’” Axne added, noting that she tries to “encourage” all her colleagues to do the same.”

Watch:

However, Axne’s attempt to persuade voters that she goes against the Speaker falls short of her voter record. A vote comparison kept by ProPublica shows that Axne has voted with Pelosi 100 percent of the time in the current 117th Congress, not going against her on any major votes. Additionally, ProPublica found that Axne, in the 116th Congress, her first time in Congress, only broke with the Speaker on five votes.

Despite her voting record, Axne appears to be trying to distance herself from the party and its partisan agenda items laid out by the leadership.

Fox News Digital reported that Pelosi office nor Axne’s campaign responded to a request for comment.

Republican groups used this as an opportunity to take aim at the vulnerable Democrat.

“Cindy Axne knows Nancy Pelosi is toxic, it’s why she has resorted to lying about her record,” said Republican Party of Iowa Communications Director Kollin Crompton. “With Axne in Congress, IA-03 is represented by Pelosi. Plain and simple.”

“Cindy Axne’s voting record is indistinguishable from Nancy Pelosi’s,” said National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC) spokesman Mike Berg to Fox News Digital. “Axne should stop making up fairy tales when she is back in Iowa talking to voters.”

Jacob Bliss is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow him on Twitter.