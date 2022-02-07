House Democrats Urge Joe Biden to Fast-Track More Afghans into U.S.

House Democrats, along with Rep. Brian Mast (R-FL), are urging President Joe Biden to fast-track thousands more Afghans into the United States.

In a letter to Biden, first published by USA Today, 80 House Democrats and Mast ask that the administration “expedite [visa] processing” for Afghans overseas and to “ensure that those Afghans evacuated through private charter flights have a legal pathway to resettlement in the U.S.”

In addition, the Democrats and Mast want Biden to allow Afghans who were already denied “humanitarian parole” — the process used to quickly bring thousands to the U.S. — to be eligible for refugee resettlement via the State Department.

The letter is an insight into the Biden administration and Democrats’ plans to continue an unlimited flow of Afghans into the U.S. with no end in sight. Already, more than 66,000 Afghans have been resettled in a number of American communities, including in rural Pennsylvania.

The resettlement was first authorized by 49 House and Senate Republicans who joined Democrats in September 2021 to fund the resettlement to the sum of $6.4 billion. Then, in December 2021, 20 House and Senate Republicans helped Democrats pass an additional $7 billion in funds to ramp up the endless Afghan migration.

Refugee contractors, the non-governmental organizations (NGOs) that rely on American taxpayer money to resettle refugees across the U.S. annually, secured billions as a result of the funding measures.

Every five years, refugee resettlement costs taxpayers nearly $9 billion. Over the course of a lifetime, taxpayers pay about $133,000 per refugee and within five years of resettlement, roughly 16 percent will need taxpayer-funded housing assistance.

Over the last 20 years, nearly a million refugees have been resettled in the nation — more than double that of residents living in Miami, Florida, and it would be the equivalent of annually adding the population of Pensacola, Florida.

