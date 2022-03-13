An woman in Henderson, Nevada, allegedly stabbed her blindfolded date during a sex game in claimed retaliation for the 2020 death of an Iranian military leader killed in an American drone strike, police said.

Nika Nikoubin, 21, was charged Saturday with attempted murder for allegedly luring and then attacking a man she met on the dating site Plenty of Fish.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal said Nikoubin and her date had rented a room at the Sunset Station Hotel in Las Vegas.

They were both nude at the time the offence was allegedly committed.

Nikoubin had turned off the lights when several minutes later, the man “felt a pain on the side of his neck,” KLAS-TV reported.

The accused reportedly stabbed the man in the neck “for revenge against U.S. troops for the killing of Qassem Soleimani in 2020,” police wrote in a report.

Qassem Soleimani, the Iranian general killed by U.S. forces at the direction of President Donald Trump on Thursday evening, was sanctioned by the Obama administration in 2011 for his role in a foiled terror attack on Washington, D.C. https://t.co/y6O2VzNuxm — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) January 3, 2020

As Breitbart News reported, the U.S. military, at the direction of President Donald Trump, killed Iran’s most significant military figure in airstrikes in Baghdad in what was a huge blow to the Islamic Republic.

Police said Nikoubin told them Soleimani’s death drove her to act. After the alleged stab attack she then exited the room and told a hotel employee she had stabbed a man.

When talking to police, Nikoubin told an investigator “she wanted revenge,” police said. She said she had listened to a song called “Grave Digger,” which “gave her the motivation… to carry out her revenge.”

“She advised that there are injustices, in particular the killing of Qassem Soleimani in Iran,” the police report said.

The man’s current condition was not available, the Las Vegas Review Journal reported.

Nikoubin is being held on $60,000 bail and is scheduled to appear in court for a preliminary hearing March 24, the newspaper said. It is not clear if she has a lawyer yet.