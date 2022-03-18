Poll: Plurality Oppose Allowing Parents to Give Children Puberty-Blocking Drugs

A plurality of Americans do not believe parents should be able to provide their children, who claim to be transgender, with puberty-blocking drugs, a survey from The Economist/YouGov found.

The survey asked if they supported or opposed the following: “Allowing parents to provide their transgender children or teenagers with puberty-blocking drugs, which can temporarily prevent the effects of puberty that may not align with their gender identity?”

A plurality, 49 percent, said they oppose allowing it, and of those, 37 percent “strongly” oppose. Just over a quarter, 28 percent, said they support it, and 22 percent are not sure.

The vast majority of Republicans, 72 percent, oppose allowing parents to give their children puberty-blocking drugs, and 52 percent of independents agree. A plurality of Democrats, 47 percent, however, support parents giving children puberty-blocking drugs, with 27 percent doing so “strongly.” Just over a quarter of Democrats, 27 percent, oppose allowing it.

The survey was taken March 12-15, 2022, among 1,500 U.S. adults and coincided with renewed concern over far-left indoctrination in schools. Recently, all eyes have been on Florida’s Parental Rights in Education bill, which he left has falsely labeled “Don’t Say Gay,” despite the fact that the word does not appear in the measure. Rather, the bill simply bans classroom discussions on sexual orientation and gender identity for children in grades kindergarten through third.

Despite the left’s constant misinformation, most voters agree with the legislation.

“Here’s what I can tell you. In the state of Florida, we are not going to allow them to inject transgenderism into kindergarten,” Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) said last week.

“First graders shouldn’t have woke gender ideology imposed in their curriculums, and that is what we’re standing for. We’re standing for the kids and we’re standing for the parents,” he added.