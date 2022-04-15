Planned Parenthood Melts Down over Slew of Pro-Life Wins Across the Country

Planned Parenthood, the single largest abortion provider in the U.S., is melting down over the slew of pro-life victories secured in states across the country over the course of the last week, declaring it to be a “connected, coordinated attack” on a woman’s “right” to end the life of her unborn child.

“Let’s keep track,” Planned Parenthood Action said in a tweet, listing the pro-life victories in Oklahoma, Kentucky, and most recently, Florida:

Let's keep track. This week:

✖️a total abortion ban in OK

✖️ a ban that will end abortion access in KY

✖️ a 15-week ban that severely limits care in FL This is a connected, coordinated attack on our rights. #BansOffOurBodies #HB5 https://t.co/LrPuqYJnA3 — Planned Parenthood Action (@PPact) April 14, 2022

Indeed, the country has seen a wave of pro-life legislation victories over the last week. On Tuesday, Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt (R) signed legislation which essentially bans all abortions unless it is deemed necessary to save the life of the mother.

“I promised Oklahomans that I would sign every pro-life bill that hit my desk, and that’s what we’re doing here today,” Stitt said Tuesday, expressing his desire to make Oklahoma the “most pro-life state in the country.”

“We want to outlaw abortion in the state of Oklahoma,” he said.

Kentucky legislators also scored a victory this week as well after overriding Democrat Gov. Andy Beshear’s veto of their pro-life legislation, which, in part, bans abortions after 15 weeks.

Then on Thursday, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) signed legislation banning abortion after 15 weeks in the Sunshine State, deeming it “the most significant protections for life that have been enacted in this state in a generation.”

Planned Parenthood, of course, sounded the alarm:

🚨Gov. DeSantis just signed the strictest abortion ban in FLs history 🚨He and his allies believe they – not you – should be able to decide your life’s course and your future, even in cases of rape, incest, and human trafficking. 🚨Help us fight back: https://t.co/i7rexGtnhS https://t.co/IYdx4ke8w0 — Florida Planned Parenthood Action (@FAPPA) April 14, 2022

DeSantis, however, made it clear that these pro-abortion activists are, in many cases, essentially justifying “infanticide.”

As a result, Planned Parenthood is doing everything in its power to demonize these pro-life moves, which are wholly designed to protect innocent unborn children.

On April 13, for instance, Planned Parenthood Federation of America’s account tweeted out a link to help Kentucky women find a place to get an abortion.

“We’re working to stop Kentucky’s ban from taking effect. If you need an abortion, visit http://AbortionFinder.org to get the care you need. Know this: We will keep fighting restrictions like this that threaten your access to health care. #BansOffOurBodies,” they wrote:

We’re working to stop Kentucky’s ban from taking effect. If you need an abortion, visit https://t.co/lR8fbY0GNF to get the care you need. Know this: We will keep fighting restrictions like this that threaten your access to health care. #BansOffOurBodies — Planned Parenthood (@PPFA) April 13, 2022

Planned Parenthood is responsible for well over 300,000 abortions per year.