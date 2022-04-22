Alleged Intruder Shot Dead by 80-Year-Old Homeowner

An 80-year-old Flint Township, Michigan, homeowner shot and killed an alleged intruder at 8:45 p.m. Thursday.

Michigan Live reports a 31-year-old alleged intruder broke into the home and was confronted by the homeowner.

The homeowner then shot the intruder, killing him.

ABC 12 notes the homeowner was released after being taken into custody.

An investigation into the incident continues.

On March 29, 2022, Breitbart News reported on a 74-year-old Akron, Ohio, homeowner who shot and wounded an alleged intruder.

The intruder lived, prompting the 74-year-old homeowner to note that he will use a bigger gun next time.

