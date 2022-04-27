Poll: Joe Biden Trails 2024 Republican Alternative by 9 Points

President Joe Biden’s 2024 reelection hopes are dwindling, a Wednesday Politico/Morning Consult poll revealed.

Biden trails the eventual 2024 Republican nominee by nine points. Thirty-nine percent of voters selected Biden, while 46 percent of voters chose Biden’s alternative. Fifteen percent had no opinion.

FiveThirtyEight, which tracks the integrity of pollsters, ranks Morning Consult with a “B” grade and a 2.9 point bias towards Democrats. The poll sampled 2004 voters from April 22-25 with a ± 2 point margin of error.

Who Republicans will nominate in 2024 is unknown. But polling shows Donald Trump hypothetically dominating the 2024 Republican primary by 52 points. If Trump were to not run in 2024, Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) is polling in first place.

Trump has constantly polled better than Biden in potential 2024 matchup surveys. Polls here, here, and here, show Trump trouncing Biden in a hypothetical head-to-head rematch. An April poll revealed Trump is leading Biden by at least five points.

Joe Biden’s 2024 Democrat nomination is not a foregone conclusion. Only 37 percent of voters want Biden to run in 2024, while 63 percent of voters said they did not want Biden for a second term, a Monday poll revealed.

If the 2024 Democrat presidential primary was held today, just 37 percent would vote for the president. In contrast, Donald Trump would earn 58 percent of the GOP vote if the Republican primary were held today.

Biden would be in his early 80s in 2024, which may impact voters’ perception of his candidacy. Already a majority of voters believe Biden is not fit for high office and “doubt” his mental ability. Sixty-two percent said Biden is not fit to be president because he is too old.

Biden reportedly told Barack Obama a few weeks ago he intends to run in 2024 because he is the only Democrat who can defeat Donald Trump. Biden’s overall approval rating is 33 percent, an April poll found.

