Husband Shoots, Kills Naked Man Who Allegedly Attacked Wife

A 25-year-old naked man was shot and killed Thursday night in Bibb County, Georgia, after allegedly attacking a 67-year-old woman who was riding on a lawnmower.

FOX 5 reports that the man allegedly attacked the woman and her 66-year-old husband was able to intervene initially, pulling the two apart, but then shot the assailant when he allegedly attacked her again.

13 WMAZ identified the alleged attacker as Tyler McElhenny. He died after being shot.

The neighborhood in which the attack occurred, Trophy Place, is wooded and normally quiet.

Trophy Place resident Ken Burns responded to the attack by saying, “Real unusual — all the neighbors know each other. It’s usually quiet back here.”

Nevertheless, Burns made clear he and his wife are always carrying guns for self-defense: “We’re all packing — even her — so if somebody comes in the house, we have ways to protect ourselves.”

The 67-year-old woman who was attacked while on the lawnmower was taken to the hospital and listed in stable condition.

