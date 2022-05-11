Most Americans disagree with activist calls to protest at the private homes of Supreme Court Justices in light of the leaked draft SCOTUS opinion overturning Roe v. Wade, a Convention of States Action/Trafalgar Group survey released Tuesday found.

The survey asked respondents if they believe that “publishing the home addresses of the five U.S. Supreme Court Justices and calling for protests at their private homes is an acceptable way to protest” the forthcoming decision on the future of Roe v. Wade.

The vast majority, 75.8 percent, said they do not agree with it, compared to 15.9 percent who do and 8.3 percent who remain unsure.

There is a consensus across party lines, as 66.6 percent of Democrats, 86.5 percent of Republicans, and 75.1 percent of independents do not believe such is an acceptable way to protest. However, one in five Democrats believe it is.

The survey also asked respondents how they felt about the Biden administration’s “refusal to publicly condemn abortion activists publishing home addresses of U.S. Supreme Court Justices and calling for protests at their private homes.” Most, 52.3 percent, said the lack of condemnation will “encourage protests to become unlawful or violent.” Most Republicans and independents, 75.6 percent and 54.7 percent, respectively, agree with that sentiment. A plurality of Democrats, 39.2 percent, think Biden’s refusal to condemn has “no impact” on the protests.

The survey, taken May 6-8, 2022, among 1,082 likely general election voters, has a +/- 2.99 percent margin of error.

Radical pro-abortion protesters have targeted the homes of justices in the wake of the leak of the draft opinion on Roe, reportedly penned by Justice Samuel Alito:

Pro-abortion protestors arrive at Alito’s home pic.twitter.com/jC9q5AFQYF — Mary Margaret Olohan (@MaryMargOlohan) May 10, 2022

A crowd of angry pro-abortion protesters have marched to a house believed to belong to a U.S. Supreme Court Justice. Video by @DouglasKBlair. #prochoice #prolife #abortion pic.twitter.com/e4mICRYjPU — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) May 8, 2022

Stop #2: Chief Justice Roberts’ home with people chanting, “the whole world is watching!” @wusa9 pic.twitter.com/OZF98vbqXX — Rafael Sánchez-Cruz (@rafasanchezcruz) May 7, 2022

Protesters have arrived to Justice Brett Kavanaugh’s home chanting “No uterus, no opinion” @wusa9 pic.twitter.com/yyeShldmC0 — Rafael Sánchez-Cruz (@rafasanchezcruz) May 7, 2022

The White House last week refused to condemn the protests, as White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters, “I don’t have an official U.S. government position on where people protest.”