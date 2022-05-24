Gavin Newsom Calls Expanding Abortion Access a ‘Pro-life Agenda’

California Governor Gavin Newsom has branded his effort to expand abortion access in the state a “pro-life agenda,” even as he opposes the pro-life movement ahead of the imminent reversal of Roe v. Wade by the Supreme Court in coming weeks.

Newsom’s plan to “expand access” to what he calls “reproductive health” — though its primary purpose is to stop reproduction — includes “incentive opportunities for businesses to relocate to California … from states with anti-abortion and anti-LGBTQ+ laws.” He also plans to spend $125 million on initiatives specifically related to abortion. To quote his plan:

$125 Million Reproductive Health Package Governor Newsom’s updated plan has an increase of $57 million dollars for: ● Covering Uncompensated Care for the Uninsured. $40 million for grants to reproductive

health care providers to offset the cost of providing care to low- and moderate-income

individuals who do not have health care coverage for abortion care services. ● The California Reproductive Justice & Freedom Fund. $15 million for grants to

community-based reproductive health, rights, and justice organizations to conduct medically accurate and culturally competent outreach and education on sexual health and reproductive health issues. ● Comprehensive Reproductive Rights Website. $1 million to develop and maintain a website that provides accurate and updated information to the public on the right to abortion under state law, information about reproductive health care providers, and options for coverage for reproductive health services, including state-funded coverage and programs. ● Research on the Unmet Needs for Reproductive Health Care Services. $1 million for research regarding the unmet needs for access to reproductive health care services.

Newsom’s office brands all of the above as “the Governor’s pro-life agenda,” a nod to the successful branding of the pro-life movement.

When news of the impending decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization broke, Newsom urged Californians to “fight like hell,” and promised a “firewall” in the form of a state constitutional amendment to protect abortion. He and his Democratic Party allies have promised to subsidize visitors from out-of-state, including “undocumented” migrants, who want abortions, and are considering new legislation to prevent California courts from recognizing pro-life laws in other states.

