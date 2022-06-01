Air Force Tweets Rainbow Salute to Mark Pride Month

The United States Air Force on Wednesday tweeted out a graphic with “#CELEBRATEPRIDE” and a female airman saluting with rainbow colors on her hand to celebrate the beginning of Pride Month.

“Happy Pride Month! We are the best #USAF by leveraging the diverse backgrounds & strengths of each member of our total force. We are committed to making the #AirForce a place where we all can reach their full potential. #PRIDE #PrideMonth,” the tweet said.

The Space Force also tweeted out a Pride Month tweet.

“Maj. Gen. Leah Lauderback spoke on how the LIT is working to change policy, change minds, and create opportunities for LGBTQ+ members of the military during an interview with @airandspace. #PrideMonth2022,” it tweeted, along with a link to an article on the Smithsonian Air and Space Museum’s website.

“LIT” stands for the LGBTQ Initiative Team, a working group formed last year by the Air Force and the Space Force. Lauderback is the director of LIT.

In the interview, Lauderback said the LIT’s top success so far was getting the Air Force to allow airmen to put their pronouns in their signature email block.

“So that’s probably our first and biggest success that we’ve had thus far as being the LIT,” she told the museum.

The Marine Corps also tweeted out a Pride Month tweet, with a graphic featuring rainbow bullets.

“Throughout June, the USMC takes #Pride in recognizing and honoring the contributions of our LGBTQ service members. We remain committed to fostering an environment free from discrimination, and defend the values of treating all equally with dignity and respect,” the service tweeted, along with #PrideMonth and #USMC.

As of publish time, the Army and the Navy had not followed suit, at least on Twitter.

