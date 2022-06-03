DeSantis to Biden: ‘Want to Know Why Your Approval Ratings Are in the Toilet?’

The budget, DeSantis explained, “continues our commitment to supporting the brave men and women in law enforcement, invests in our K-12 education for students and teachers, and preserves and protects Florida’s natural resources — all while maintaining record reserves and enacting the largest tax relief in state history”:



The state, he suggested, is forging ahead championing freedom first policies, despite the hardships rooted in Washington, DC, at the hands of the Biden administration.

For months, Biden’s approval ratings have continued to tank as a majority of Americans disapprove of his job performance. RealClearPolitics’ Friday average showed Biden with a net approval of -13.5 percent. In fact, Biden has not seen an approval above water in any of the RCP polls included in the average since mid-December.

“You know, we believe that when parents send their kids to school, it’s for education, not for indoctrination, and we’re gonna hold that line in Florida. But we’re having to do all this against this ominous backdrop of what’s happening in Washington,” DeSantis said during the press conference.

“And he complains, Biden does, about everybody else. He never takes responsibility for himself. But what I would say is you want to know why your approval ratings are in the toilet?” he asked. “Try looking in the mirror for once”:

Governor @RonDeSantisFL BLASTS Brandon for his abysmal approval ratings ⬇️🔥ὄ "You want to know why your approval ratings are in the toilet? Try looking in the mirror for once." 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/0rWWXZBff4 — Team DeSantis 🐊 (@teamrondesantis) June 2, 2022

