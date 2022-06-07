Election Night Livewire *** 7 States Vote, Red Wave Brews Off Both Coasts

Voters in California, New Jersey, South Dakota, Iowa, Mississippi, Montana, and New Mexico are selecting their GOP and Democrat nominees in several primaries on Tuesday as the signs of a red wave continue to brew off both coasts.

The mostly western states voting on Tuesday have several battles on the line, as Golden State voters in particular select nominees in many competitive primaries – and the first Republican who voted to impeach former President Donald Trump, in his second impeachment, is standing for reelection and will have to face the voters again. The fate of Rep. David Valadao (R-CA), who has a primary challenger, as well as the fates of several other establishment-aligned Republicans in California as well as in other states like Mississippi and South Dakota, will be decided Tuesday. The mayor’s race in Los Angeles is also interesting and could signal an even further leftward lurch of the Democrat party.

In other places, like New Jersey and Iowa, voters will select GOP nominees to take on vulnerable incumbent Democrats like Rep. Cindy Axne (D-IA) in Iowa’s third district and Rep. Tom Malinowski (D-NJ) in New Jersey’s seventh district.

In South Dakota, GOP Gov. Kristi Noem looks to make her reelection effort official as she aims to become the GOP nominee again in Tuesday’s primary election.

Trump, meanwhile, again has many endorsements on the line across several of these states – and should fare a lot better than he did a couple of weeks ago in Georgia. Many of Trump’s picks are doing much better in these states, and after the establishment media whipped out their obituary pens for Trump’s political power, many may have to begin reconsidering that narrative starting on Tuesday and continuing through June into July and August.

The polls close at 8 p.m. ET in New Jersey and Mississippi, 9 p.m. ET in Iowa, New Mexico, and South Dakota, 10 p.m. ET in Montana, and at 11 p.m. ET in California.

Follow along here for live updates as the results pour in from across the country.

UPDATE 8:17 p.m. ET:

The very first results are starting to come in from Mississippi as well, and everything there is too early to call–but again, no surprises are expected here tonight.

UPDATE 8:12 p.m. ET:

The first votes are trickling in in New Jersey. In the all important 7th district GOP primary, as expected, Tom Kean Jr. holds a lead with about 2 percent reporting so far. Republicans hope Kean wins this primary, and if he does he will be a formidable general election opponent to incumbent Democrat Rep. Tom Malinowski (D-NJ).

UPDATE 8:08 p.m. ET:

Former President Donald Trump has an opportunity to bounce back big time tonight after a rough ending to May with huge losses in Georgia, and has several endorsements on the line this evening. Per his team, the list of endorsements that Trump has on Tuesday around the country is as follows:

California:

California-01: LaMalfa, Doug

California-03: Kiley, Kevin

California-05: McClintock, Tom

California-20: McCarthy, Kevin

California-23: Obernolte, Jay

California-41: Calvert, Ken

California-48: Issa, Darrell

Iowa:

–

Iowa-Governor: Reynolds, Kim

Iowa-Senate: Grassley, Chuck

Iowa-01: Hinson, Ashley

Iowa-04: Feenstra, Randy

Mississippi:

–

Mississippi-01: Kelly, Trent

Montana:

–

Montana-01: Zinke, Ryan

Montana-02: Rosendale, Matt

New Jersey:

–

New Jersey-02: Van Drew, Jeff

South Dakota:

–

South Dakota-Governor: Noem, Kristi

UPDATE 8:04 p.m. ET:

The polls have closed in Mississippi and New Jersey. First results are expected to come in soon. Stay tuned for updates.