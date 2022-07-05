Young Border Crossers to Be Sent to North Carolina After Xavier Becerra Claimed ‘No Plan’ Existed

President Joe Biden’s Health and Human Services (HHS) will begin sending Unaccompanied Alien Children (UACs) to a luxury private school campus in North Carolina after HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra said “no plan” existed.

In May 2021, during a hearing before the House Energy and Commerce Committee, Rep. Richard Hudson (R-NC) asked Becerra if HHS had any plans to begin housing UACs at facilities in North Carolina.

“Have you planning on or have you already sent minors to North Carolina?” Hudson asked, to which Becerra responded:

Congressman, thank you for the question, and first let me respond by saying that we are always trying to make sure that we are providing a safe and legal shelter for the kids who are in our custody … but I will tell you that there is no plan that we have to shelter children in North Carolina … there is no plan that I could tell you of right now to shelter children in North Carolina.

[Emphasis added]

A little more than a year later, in June, the American Hebrew Academy announced that its sprawling 100-acre campus in Greensboro, North Carolina would be leased by HHS to resettle and house UACs arriving at the United States-Mexico border.

The contract will begin housing UACs early next month and about 800 staff will be hired to provide educational courses, translation services, recreational activities, medical care, counseling, and security.

The American Hebrew Academy, which closed in 2019 but reopened last year, is a private boarding school for the nation’s wealthiest households. Tuition costs up to $42,000 a school year. The campus includes 31 buildings, 35 student apartments, an $18 million athletic center, and a 22-acre private lake.

In response, a group of North Carolina Republicans sent a letter to Becerra noting that he had previously denied to Congress that any such UAC resettlement plans existed.

“The decision to now resettle UACs in Greensboro directly contradicts what you said previously and comes as a complete surprise to us and our constituencies,” the lawmakers write, asking for how much the resettlement operation will cost American taxpayers.

In May, alone, nearly 15,000 UACs were apprehended at the southern border — nearly all of which will be turned over to HHS and resettled across the U.S. In a single month, the Biden administration released about 8,000 UACs into the U.S. interior.

The overwhelming majority of UACs arriving at the border are teen boys. The latest federal data shows that 72 percent of all UACs are over 14-years-old and 66 percent are boys.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.