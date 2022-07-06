Florida Kicks Off Year-Long Tax-Free Holiday on Diapers and Other Baby Items

Florida kicked off its year-long tax-free holiday on diapers and other baby items this month as part of the DeSantis administration’s $1.2 billion tax relief package.

In May, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) signed a $1.2 billion tax relief package — the largest tax relief package in the state’s history — aimed to help ease the mounting economic burdens in President Biden’s America.

“Families are going to be able to save for things that that really matter for them,” DeSantis announced in May.

“Diapers, clothes, and shoes for babies and toddlers will be tax free for one year, beginning July 1, 2022,” he continued. “Children’s books will be tax free, for three months starting May 14 and that will go through August 14 leading right into the school year.”

According to the TIP sheet, the sales tax exemption period on “children’s diapers and baby and toddler clothing, apparel, and shoes” will last until Friday, June 30, 2023.

“During this sales tax exemption period, tax is not due on the retail sale of children’s diapers or on baby and toddler clothing, apparel, and shoes primarily intended for children age 5 or younger,” the sheet reads, defining “clothing” and “apparel” as “any article of clothing or wearing apparel intended to be worn on or about the human body.”

“‘Children’s diapers’ include single-use and reusable diapers, including those used for toilet training, and diaper inserts,” it added.

Other tax holidays in the state are already in effect and include:

Children’s books: May 14 – August 14, 2022

Disaster Preparedness: May 28 – June 10, 2022

Freedom Week items: July 1 – 7, 2022

Energy Star Appliances: July 1, 2022 – June 30, 2023

Home Gardening: July 1, 2022 – June 30, 2024

Back to School: June 25 – August 7, 2022

Tool Time: September 3-9, 2022

Additionally, the state’s month-long tax holiday on fuel begins October 1 and is expected to lower gas prices by about 25 cents per gallon.