California Democrat candidate Christy Smith, who will be facing Republican Rep. Mike Garcia (R-CA) for the third time in November, was recently caught saying President Joe Biden has done a “phenomenal” job in office.

“And our president has done such a phenomenal job, and this is another thing we can’t see, we can not see to the GOP that we are in a world of hurt right now,” Smith said to a group of supporters in a video posted to YouTube and shared by Garcia.

She also claimed that Biden and his administration have been working on combating inflation, which is at a 4o year high, and rising gas prices, which saw record-high costs per gallon last month and an average of over $5 a gallon for the first time.

Watch:

However, despite what Smith believes, during the president’s time in office, he has been plagued with lousy job approval numbers on national polls. Last weekend, CIVIQS’ rolling job approval average found Biden’s job approval drop into the 20s for the first time in his presidency. Only 29 percent of the voters gave him a favorable review, while 58 percent disapproved of him.

Additionally, Biden is underwater in 48 states — including typically dark blue California and his home state of Delaware. And the president is also underwater with independent voters, which make up an increasingly influential voter bloc, especially in recent years.

Furthermore, public trust in the presidency as an institution has seen the most significant drop under Biden since Barack Obama, after going up under Donald Trump, according to Gallup. Their data indicated that trust in the presidency has gone down 15 percent in the last year and also during Biden’s first year in office.

Under Biden’s presidency, the country has seen a supply chain crisis, record-high inflation, a baby formula shortage, and the botched Afghanistan withdrawal. His marquee legislative proposal, the $1.75 trillion Build Back Better Act (BBB), has been dead in the water for some time, as the country has seen record-high gas prices and been plagued with gun violence.

Garcia, the incumbent Smith is running against, said her remarks are “unbelievable.”

“Meanwhile, real Americans are in a world of hurt,” Garia wrote. “This isn’t about partisan nonsense, Christy. It’s about the economy. And the economy is a growing dumpster fire because of Biden and Pelosi…”

It’s wild to hear you back their policies despite record high gas, record crime, record high inflation and record debt. Very extreme. — Mike Garcia (@ElectMikeGarcia) July 12, 2022

Congressional Leadership Fund press secretary Cally Perkins asked, “what planet is Christy living on?” following her statement.

“Californians are barely making ends meet because of Biden and Democrats’ toxic agenda,” added Perkins. “California deserves better than another liberal politician like Christy Smith who refuses to stand up to the policies that are crushing working families.”

Jacob Bliss is a reporter for Breitbart News. Write to him at jbliss@breitbart.com or follow him on Twitter @JacobMBliss.