Over three quarters of voters believe President Joe Biden’s America is on the wrong track, according to a Wednesday Morning Consult/Politico poll.

The poll asked respondents, “Now, generally speaking, would you say that things in the country are going in the right direction, or have they pretty seriously gotten off on the wrong track?”

Seventy-eight percent said the nation is on the wrong track under Biden. Only 22 percent said it was on the right track.

The poll sampled 2005 voters from July 15-17 with a 2 point margin of error.

The survey also found that just 14 percent strongly approve of Biden, while 42 percent strongly disapprove, putting his approval rating 28 points underwater. Overall, 58 percent disapprove of Biden. Thirty-eight percent approve of him.

The poll comes as the president’s mental ability seems to have impacted his overall approval. Sixty-two percent say Biden is not fit to be president because he is too old. A majority of voters believe he is unfit to be president and doubt his mental ability. Fifty-nine percent are worried about his mental and physical fitness.

Under Biden’s leadership, the nation continues to suffer 40-year-high inflation. The southern border remains unsecured, fentanyl has become the greatest killer among 18 to 45-year-olds, gas prices have increased to all-time highs, weekly wages have shrunk, and supply chain woes have persisted.

Follow Wendell Husebø on Twitter and Gettr @WendellHusebø. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality.