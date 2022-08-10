Ron DeSantis Campaign Goes on Offense: ‘Freedom Is Here to Stay’

The DeSantis campaign is going on offense with another ad as the midterm elections swiftly approach, proudly declaring that “freedom is here to stay” in the Sunshine State — a meaningful declaration given that Rep. Charlie Crist (D-FL), the governor’s potential opponent, happily admitted that he is open to restricting freedom, such as forcing individuals to wear masks.

The ad piggybacks off the theme of Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) describing Florida has “America’s liberty outpost” in a world of censorship, woke corporations, and left-wing activists openly attempting to sexualize children.

“America has long been the world’s bastion of freedom. Now, Florida is our nation’s hope,” the narrator of the ad states.

“When other states shut people down, Florida lifted people up. We make decisions based on facts, not fear. But some want to take it all away. We cannot stop fighting,” the narrator states. “This November, let’s show the world freedom is here to stay.”

The ad comes one week after the DeSantis campaign debuted the first TV and digital ad of the campaign cycle, featuring stories from Floridians across the state detailing their support of the governor.

“.@RonDeSantisFL has received thousands of letters from across the state and around the world thanking him for his leadership. And I can tell you this, he’s only begun to fight,” Florida’s first lady Casey DeSantis said, sharing the ad:

Floridians will know which Democrat will challenge DeSantis following the August 23 primary, but Rep. Charlie Crist (D-FL) appears to be the Democrat frontrunner. He has adamantly opposed DeSantis’s freedom-first leadership style, even deeming it a “grim day” after DeSantis signed the Parental Rights in Education bill, which bars classroom discussions on sexual orientation and gender identity for children in kindergarten through third grade:

Crist also made waves earlier this year after telling supporters he is “open” to forced masking, if “scientists” recommend it.